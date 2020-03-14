International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Lowered to $11.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen cut International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.
Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.