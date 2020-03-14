International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Lowered to $11.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen cut International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 60.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

