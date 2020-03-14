International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Lowered to GBX 490 at Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 661.33 ($8.70).

LON IAG opened at GBX 350.30 ($4.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 556.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 541.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

