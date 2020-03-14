InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,739,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,008,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,426.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $1,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

