Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

NYSEAMERICAN IDN opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

