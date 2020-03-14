Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lifted by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,784,000 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

