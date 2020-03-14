Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Insight Enterprises worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $41.07 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

