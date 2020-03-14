Insider Selling: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Sells £56,184.40 in Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total value of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,308.50 ($17.21) on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,441.50 ($18.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61). The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,800.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,811.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,325 ($30.58) to GBX 2,335 ($30.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,711 ($22.51) to GBX 1,926 ($25.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,946 ($25.60).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

