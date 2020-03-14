Insider Selling: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Sells £56,184.40 in Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total value of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39).
LON SN opened at GBX 1,308.50 ($17.21) on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,441.50 ($18.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61). The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,800.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,811.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.
