Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $36,525.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $36,315.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $39,855.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $40,110.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $40,260.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $41,685.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $41,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $38,175.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $34,260.00.

WORK opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Slack by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

