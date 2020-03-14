Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $61,200.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $60,125.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $65,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $66,875.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $67,075.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $69,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $69,450.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,260 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $57,539.60.

On Thursday, February 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $57,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $57,450.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

