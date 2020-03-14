Insider Selling: National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Sells 45,824 Shares of Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

LON:NEX opened at GBX 241 ($3.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. National Express Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 359.02 ($4.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 422.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 11.19 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 470.83 ($6.19).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

