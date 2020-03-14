Insider Selling: Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Sells £25,370 in Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE) insider Alexander Harrison sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £25,370 ($33,372.80).

Shares of LON:FKE opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. Fiske plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.46.

Fiske (LON:FKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (1.40) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

