Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DOCU opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,644,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Docusign by 306.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 643.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 333.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

