Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CRO Sells $85,289.75 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CRO Steven James Smith sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $85,289.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven James Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $247,477.50.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $95.42 and a 52 week high of $123.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $58,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

