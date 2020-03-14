Insider Buying: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Buys $56,500.00 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WHR opened at $115.43 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.22. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

