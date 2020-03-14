Insider Buying: Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Director Acquires $52,000.00 in Stock

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Director Marwan Fawaz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNC opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.56. Synacor Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 7.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNC. ValuEngine raised Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synacor by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synacor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 480,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Synacor by 77.7% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synacor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

