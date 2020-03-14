Insider Buying: SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £23,700 in Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Matthew Westerman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($31,176.01).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,227 ($29.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of GBX 2,302 ($30.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,127.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

SDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,090 ($40.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,147.22 ($41.40).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

