Insider Buying: Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK) Insider Acquires £8,571.43 in Stock

Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK) insider Patrick Elliott purchased 857,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,571.43 ($11,275.23).
Shares of Rockfire Resources stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. Rockfire Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
