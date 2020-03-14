Insider Buying: Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK) Insider Acquires £8,571.43 in Stock

Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK) insider Patrick Elliott purchased 857,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,571.43 ($11,275.23).

Shares of Rockfire Resources stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. Rockfire Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources. It holds six exploration tenements and three applications for tenements with a total combined area of approximately 976 square kilometers in Papua New Guinea and Australia. The company was formerly known as Papua Mining plc and changed its name to Rockfire Resources plc in June 2018.

