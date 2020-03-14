Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) Insider Purchases 170,000 Shares of Stock

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) insider John Welborn acquired 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,460.00 ($88,978.72).
RSG opened at A$0.73 ($0.51) on Friday. Resolute Mining Limited has a one year low of A$0.76 ($0.54) and a one year high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $766.40 million and a PE ratio of -10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About Resolute Mining
