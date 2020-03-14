Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) Insider Purchases 170,000 Shares of Stock

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) insider John Welborn acquired 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,460.00 ($88,978.72).

RSG opened at A$0.73 ($0.51) on Friday. Resolute Mining Limited has a one year low of A$0.76 ($0.54) and a one year high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $766.40 million and a PE ratio of -10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

