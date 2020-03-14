Insider Buying: Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Insider Acquires A$25,244.54 in Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore bought 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.06 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of A$25,244.54 ($17,903.93).

RRL stock opened at A$3.35 ($2.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$4.27 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Regis Resources Limited has a 52 week low of A$2.93 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of A$6.72 ($4.77).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Regis Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

