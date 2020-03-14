Insider Buying: Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) insider John Edward Hallam purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £16,400 ($21,573.27).

RECI stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.36. Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd has a one year low of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 176 ($2.32). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

