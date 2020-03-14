Insider Buying: Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Director Acquires $52,800.00 in Stock

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Director Steven Lewis Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,460.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $576.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBNK. BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 93,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 36,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 53,063 shares during the period. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.