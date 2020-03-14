Insider Buying: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny acquired 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VIVO stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

