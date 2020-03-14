Insider Buying: Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) EVP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) EVP Doug J. Healey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,195.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Macerich stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.76. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,883,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 42,909 shares during the period.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.