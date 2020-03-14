Insider Buying: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) CEO Purchases $92,893.85 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) CEO Michael Mauer acquired 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $92,893.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Michael Mauer sold 1,679 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $11,232.51.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $39,729.00.

ICMB stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

