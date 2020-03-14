Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £126.42 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 903 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £126.42 ($166.30).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Roy Twite acquired 12 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.67) per share, with a total value of £133.80 ($176.01).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Roy Twite purchased 10 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,183 ($15.56) per share, with a total value of £118.30 ($155.62).

IMI opened at GBX 802.60 ($10.56) on Friday. IMI plc has a 12 month low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 26.20 ($0.34) dividend. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMI shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IMI from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,132.86 ($14.90).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.