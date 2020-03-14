Insider Buying: Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FISI opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $313.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 476,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.