Insider Buying: Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Ian Bull purchased 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

On Monday, December 16th, Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($41,041.83).

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 291.70 ($3.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.21. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a twelve month low of GBX 221.20 ($2.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 5.56 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 280 ($3.68).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

