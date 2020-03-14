Insider Buying: Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) Insider Buys £238,000 in Stock

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) insider Robert Hutson bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £238,000 ($313,075.51).

Shares of DGOC opened at GBX 63.20 ($0.83) on Friday. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 70.23 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The stock has a market cap of $406.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Diversified Gas & Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

