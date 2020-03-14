Insider Buying: Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $35,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $218,158.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.63.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.
