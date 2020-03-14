Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £151.28 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($199.00).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Andrew Kirkman purchased 54 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($198.90).

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 221 ($2.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $900.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 266.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.69. CLS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.05 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.