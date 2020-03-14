Insider Buying: Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) Insider Acquires £4,665 in Stock

Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) insider Vivien Gould bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 622 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £4,665 ($6,136.54).

Vivien Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Vivien Gould bought 750 shares of Baring Emerging Europe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £4,650 ($6,116.81).

Shares of LON:BEE opened at GBX 590 ($7.76) on Friday. Baring Emerging Europe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 940.98 ($12.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 831.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 840.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05.

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

