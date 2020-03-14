Insider Buying: Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) Insider Purchases £4,847.78 in Stock

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) insider Frank Ashton bought 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,847.78 ($6,376.98).

Shares of LON ATY opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. Athelney Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.02 ($3.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 4.77%. Athelney Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

