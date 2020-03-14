Insider Buying: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $802.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,509,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

