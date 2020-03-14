Insider Buying: Adveritas Ltd (ASX:AV1) Insider Purchases 801,933 Shares of Stock

Adveritas Ltd (ASX:AV1) insider Mark McConnell acquired 801,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$117,082.22 ($83,037.03).

Mark McConnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Mark McConnell acquired 256,427 shares of Adveritas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$37,438.34 ($26,552.02).

On Wednesday, February 26th, Mark McConnell 1,470,589 shares of Adveritas stock.

ASX AV1 opened at A$0.11 ($0.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.17. Adveritas Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of A$0.28 ($0.20).

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Adveritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adveritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.