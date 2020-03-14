Insider Buying: Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) Insider Buys £162,000 in Stock

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) insider Richard Burns purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £162,000 ($213,101.82).

Richard Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Richard Burns purchased 4,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £16,320 ($21,468.03).

ASEI stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 376.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 382.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 million and a PE ratio of 26.82. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 4.19 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 435.18 ($5.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.06%.

