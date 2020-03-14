Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $7.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 362,276 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

