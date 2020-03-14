Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,216,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765,020 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises about 4.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.57% of Infosys worth $249,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Infosys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Infosys stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

