Informa’s (INF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their target price on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Shore Capital upgraded Informa to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Informa to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 810.50 ($10.66).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 506.80 ($6.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 730.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 795.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

