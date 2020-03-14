Informa’s (INF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 950 ($12.50).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Shore Capital cut Informa to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Informa from GBX 769 ($10.12) to GBX 744 ($9.79) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 810.50 ($10.66).

LON:INF opened at GBX 506.80 ($6.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 730.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 795.84. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.91%.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

