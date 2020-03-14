INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFJPY stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. INFORMA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

