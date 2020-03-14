Informa (LON:INF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Informa (LON:INF) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 791 ($10.41) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 873 ($11.48).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INF. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Informa to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 810.50 ($10.66).

INF opened at GBX 506.80 ($6.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 730.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 795.84. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

