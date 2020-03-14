Informa (LON:INF) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Informa (LON:INF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INF. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 769 ($10.12) to GBX 744 ($9.79) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Informa to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 810.50 ($10.66).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 506.80 ($6.67) on Tuesday. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 730.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 795.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.