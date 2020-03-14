INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s (IDEXY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.