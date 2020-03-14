INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s (IDEXY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

