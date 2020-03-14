Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 72.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,894,000 after buying an additional 450,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.