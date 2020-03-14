Illinois Tool Works Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $156.45 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

