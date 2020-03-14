IG Gold Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $434,814.38 and $3,982.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TRX Market, LATOKEN, ABCC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.02201181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00199771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00052708 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and TRX Market. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

