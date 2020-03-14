Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Insider Acquires £20,528.34 in Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) insider Joe Hudson acquired 9,247 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87).

LON IBST opened at GBX 188.60 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.18. Ibstock plc has a 12-month low of GBX 182.07 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The company has a market cap of $771.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.79.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts predict that Ibstock plc will post 2162.0000633 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective (down previously from GBX 280 ($3.68)) on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.50 ($3.66).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

