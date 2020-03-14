i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce sales of $39.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.50 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $31.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $164.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $165.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.28 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $177.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. i3 Verticals’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $692.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 355,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

