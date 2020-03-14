Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Husky Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.67.

Shares of HSE stock opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.72%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is currently -35.46%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

