Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of HSE stock opened at C$3.18 on Friday. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSE. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.67.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

